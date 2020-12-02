Over the past two weeks, the level of support for the weekend quarantine fell from 49% to 44%.

Some 58% of Ukrainians back the idea of introducing a lockdown for the New Year holidays, while 40% are against.

Over the past two weeks, the level of support for the weekend quarantine fell from 49% to 44% (the number of opponents has increased from 49% to 54%). Only 34% of Ukrainians expect the spread of the coronavirus will decrease due to the measure, while 64% disagree with this expectation, according to a survey conducted by the Rating Sociological Group.

Meanwhile, support for the introduction of a "strict quarantine" (lockdown) increased from 36 to 42% (the number of opponents decreased from 61% to 55%). Similarly, the number of respondents who believe the spread of coronavirus will subside thanks to the lockdown rose (from 55% to 58%).

Read alsoNSDC secretary: I really would not want New Year lockdownThe poll was conducted on November 28-30 through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers. The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older). Some 2,500 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The margin of error does not exceed 2.0%.

Quarantine in Ukraine

On November 11, the Cabinet decided to introduce the so-called weekend quarantine in the country from November 14 to 30. It was enforced from 00:00 Saturday to 00:00 Monday.

In particular, on weekends, along with restrictions provided for on weekdays, bans were imposed on the work of cafes and restaurants (except takeaway), shopping malls and entertainment facilities, fitness centers, and the like. Grocery stores, pharmacies, veterinary pharmacies, post offices, medical facilities, and gas stations were open.

On November 24, Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko announced he would propose that the Cabinet of Ministers introduce a lockdown in the country during the New Year and Christmas holidays.

On November 25, the Cabinet admitted a strict quarantine might be introduced for the New Year holidays.

According to the media, the Cabinet has already agreed on the date for a full-scale lockdown across Ukraine to tackle the spread of COVID-19. The tougher curbs will reportedly be in effect from December 23 to January 15.

Author: UNIAN