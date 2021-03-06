At the same time, 60.2% say they are not ready to get vaccinated.

Only a quarter of Ukrainians, or 24.1%, say they are ready to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if a vaccine is available.

That is according to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from February 23 to March 1, 2021.

Read alsoOver 120 Ukrainians complain of side effects after COVID-19 vaccine, one hospitalized – MP RadutskyAt the same time, 60.2% say they are not ready to get vaccinated, while 15.7% found it difficult to answer.

Poll: Details

The survey was conducted through computer-assisted personal interviews (CAPI).

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older). The survey was conducted in settlements across Ukraine with the exception of Russia-occupied Crimea and certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The study involved 1,207 respondents.

The margin of error does not exceed 2.9% for indicators close to 50%, 2.5% for indicators close to 25%, 1.9% for indicators close to 12%, and 1.3% for indicators close to 5%.

Reporting by UNIAN