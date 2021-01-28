The number of citizens who are reluctant to participate in rallies increased by 8 percentage points last year.

More than half of Ukrainian citizens say they are not ready to participate in any mass protest campaigns.

That is according to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on December 4-8, 2020.

In particular, the share of those who say they are not ready to take part in any such protests changed from 49% in 2019 to 57% in 2020.

Some 38% of respondents are ready to participate in protest actions. Compared to previous years, the readiness to engage in social protests has significantly decreased (by 10 percentage points against 2019).

The readiness of the population to take part in authorized rallies and demonstrations fluctuated from 11% in 2018 to 10% in 2020, while their readiness to engage in unauthorized rallies and demonstrations declined from 4% in 2018 to 2% in 2019, but it slightly increased to 3% in 2020.

At the same time, the largest number of people who are not ready to participate in any mass protests (57.1%) expressed their willingness to resort to such forms of social protest as participation in election campaigns (15.8%), collection of signatures for collective appeals (12.7%) and authorized rallies and demonstrations (10%).

In terms of regions, a low level of citizens' readiness to participate in protest actions is observed in the country's southern regions (62.6% are not ready for protests), the highest one is registered in the central regions (52.2% are not ready for protests). In the western and eastern regions, the situation is practically the same (57.3% and 59.3% are not ready for protests, respectively).

As for differences in certain types of protest actions as regards regions, the smallest share of those who are ready to participate in election campaigns is in the western and southern regions (11.6% and 15.8%, respectively), while the largest one is observed in the eastern regions (19%), with 17.9% reported in central regions. Otherwise, there are no significant differences in regional terms.

Poll: Details

The survey was conducted through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers. The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older). The survey was conducted in settlements across Ukraine with the exception of Russia-occupied Crimea and certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The study involved 2,001 respondents.

The margin of error (with a probability of 0.95 and with a design effect of 1.1) does not exceed 2.4% for indicators close to 50%, 2.1% for indicators close to 25%, 1.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.1% for indicators close to 5%.

Author: UNIAN