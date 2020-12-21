Zelensky was named politician of the year by 15% of Ukrainians, while last year it was 46%.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is most often considered by Ukrainians as "politician" of the year, while at the same time topping the ranking of this year's "losers."

That's according to a nationwide survey conducted by Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), whose results were seen by UNIAN.

Read alsoA mere 2% of Ukrainians trust in High Anti-Corruption Court – poll"We may say Ukraine was left without a politician of the year in 2020. The Ukrainians gave a relative majority in this nomination to incumbent President Zelensky, however he was named politician of the year only by 15%. Other politicians are mentioned even less frequently – a runner-up is leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko who is considered politician of the year by 9%. Even more confidently, both politicians lead the 'Loser of the year' people's ranking – the incumbent president is considered loser of the year by 28%, while Poroshenko by 14%," the foundation says, reiterating 46% of Ukrainians considered Zelensky politician of the year in 2019.

Co-chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk ranks third in the ranking (6.9% and 2.5%, respectively); another co-chair Yuriy Boyko ranks fourth (5.4% and 1.3%). The fifth place is taken by leader of the Batkivshchyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko (5.4% and 2.3%).

A nationwide survey was conducted on December 5-13, 2020, in all regions of Ukraine, except for Crimea and the occupied areas in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. A total of 2,004 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed through face-to-face interviews. The margin of error does not exceed 3.3%.

The survey was financed in the framework of the MATRA project of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Author: UNIAN