The rise of popular support for Zelensky and the Servant of the People party is associated with the recent high-profile decisions, including those adopted by the NSDC.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains in the lead in the presidential rating, the latest poll revealed.

Had presidential elections been held in April 2021, as many as 23.4% of respondents among those who intend to vote and 31.4% of those who have made up their mind on their candidare would have supported the incumbent president, according to a survey by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Another 13.5% and 18.1%, respectively, would vote for ex-President, leader of the European Solidarity Party, Petro Poroshenko.

Some 8.9% and 11.9% would back the leader of the Batkivshchyna Party, Yulia Tymoshenko. Another 7.7% and 10.4% would cast ballots for the leader of the Syla i Chest (Strength and Honor) Party, Ihor Smeshko. Some 7.1% and 9.6% would support co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Yuriy Boyko.

"If we compare the data with our February ratings, although the list of candidates was different, we may also state an increase in support of Volodymyr Zelensky and a decrease in support of Yuriy Boyko," Deputy Director of KIIS Anton Hrushetskyi said.

He clarified separate studies were needed to determine the grounds behind the current dynamics.

Read alsoAlmost half of Ukrainians consider Russia's attack real threat – pollHowever, Hrushetskyi suggests the rise in the rating of Zelensky and the Servant of the People party is associated with high-profile decisions, in particular those adopted by the NSDC.

Poll: Details

The survey was conducted on April 16-22 through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older). The survey was conducted in settlements across Ukraine with the exception of Russia-occupied Crimea and certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The study covered 2,003 respondents.

The margin of error (with a probability of 0.95 and with a design effect of 1.1) does not exceed 2.4% for indicators close to 50%, 2.1% for indicators close to 25%, 1.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.1% for indicators close to 5%.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko