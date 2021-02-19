Heart attacks and cancer, as well as accidents remain top causes of deaths.

Some 616,835 people died in Ukraine in 2020, which was the highest figure in the past five years.

The excess mortality was estimated at 35,000 people, compared with the previous three years, according to OpenDataBot, a business data registration monitoring service.

Read alsoUkraine population down by over 314,000 in 2020"The highest mortality rate over the past three years was recorded in December 2020, namely 67,000 people died. The previous record was set in November of the same year, or 63,000 deaths," it said.

According to the data, cardiovascular diseases (this group includes heart attacks and strokes), cancer and accidents remain top causes of deaths in Ukraine. Also, 18,500 people died in 2020 from the coronavirus or its consequences.

