The population of Ukraine in January-November 2020 shrank by 272,500, amounting to 41.630 million as of December 1, 2020, the State Statistics Service reported.

In the reporting period, 268,899 children were born against 286,777 reported last year, the stats agency says.

A natural population decline was recorded by 280,273 in the first eleven months of the year, while in January-November 2019, the natural decline was a bit higher, amounting to 246,987.

The number of people who moved to Ukraine during the reporting period exceeded by 7,783 the number of those who left the country. In January-November 2019, this indicator amounted to more than 16,456 people.

Read alsoOver 25% of population live below poverty line – OmbudspersonThe stats agency also notes a significant excess of the number of deaths over the number of newborns: it's 49 newborns per 100 deaths.

Data covers all regions of Ukraine but the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

Data on the natural population and migration movement is generated without taking into account the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

The population of Ukraine in January-October 2020 shrank by 231,600, amounting to 41.671 million as of November 1, 2020, the State Statistics Service reported.

In 2019, Ukrainian population decreased by 251,000, to 41.9 million.

