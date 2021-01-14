The project is aimed to attract extra attention to Ukraine and promote it worldwide.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has presented the Ukraine.ua website, a digital portal about modern Ukraine designed for non-Ukrainian speaking users.

The presentation took place during a briefing on January 13, as reported by an UNIAN correspondent.

Read alsoUkrainians warned of severe frostThe portal will be providing updates about the country, its sightseeing attractions and history, as well as investment, trade, and innovation programs.

It will also render educational services for foreigners staying in Ukraine.

"That is, the site should become a magnet for ordinary foreign tourists, businessmen, and students. All this is organized to attract extra attention to Ukraine and promote our country worldwide, strengthening its authority," he said.

Kuleba added that the portal would be managed by the Ukrainian Institute of Foreign Affairs.

"The state will continue to develop its presence on the Ukraine.ua domain without any additional extensions. This will not only promote Ukraine, but also increase Ukraine's authority globally," he said.

According to Kuleba, currently the site is presented in English, while French, German, Spanish, Arabic, and Chinese versions will be added soon.

"I'd like to congratulate everyone that Ukraine has received an official window in the world wide web, through which millions of foreign citizens will be looking at Ukraine," the minister summed up.

Author: UNIAN