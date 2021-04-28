Speaking via video conference, the man promoted narratives targeting Ukraine's territorial integrity and constitutional order, as well as incited enmity.

The National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting heard the results of inspections conducted in relation to Nash TV channel, ruling to applied sanctions against the outlet.

That's according to the regulator's press service.

The first part of the audit concerned the fact that the channel offered air time to a "Luhansk People's Republic" terrorist organization's representative, Rodion Miroshnik, back in December 2020.

"Miroshnik ... expressed unlawful statements regarding the territorial integrity and inviolability of the state border of Ukraine, its constitutional order [...] incited enmity," the National Council said in a statement.

According to Article 17 of Terrorism Combatting Law, circulating information that aims to promote or justify terrorism shall be prohibited. Therefore, the National Council fined the channel UAH 114,000 (US$4,100).

Read alsoSBU presses charges against "political expert" working for pro-Russian mediaAnother fine, in the same amount, was imposed on the TV channel for airing calls to unleash an aggressive war and incitement of hatred. The conclusion was made over the report questioning Ukraine's independence.

The broadcaster was also issued warning notices on two other violations, being ordered to fix the issues exposed in line with legislation.

Sanctions on TV channels affiliated Putin's political operative Viktor Medvedchuk

On February 2, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enforced a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on MP Taras Kozak with the Opposition Platform – For Life Party, as well as eight entities that are the founders of the 112 Ukraine, ZIK, and NewsOne TV channels that gained notoriety for spinning Russian propaganda narratives. The broadcasting of the TV channels in the digital multiplex and cable networks was suspended in the early hours of February 3.

On February 19, 2021, the NSDC decided to impose sanctions on 19 legal entities and eight individuals. In particular, sanctions shall be applied to MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko. All their property and assets are subject to sanctions.

According to NSDC Secretary Danilov, the SBU Security Service of Ukraine has been investigating a case under Part 5 of Article 258 (financing of terrorism), and the latest sanctions were applied to Medvedchuk, Marchenko, and other persons precisely in connection with the said probe.

Medvedchuk has lodged an appeal against the move with the Supreme Court.

Recently, the YouTube platform has blocked access to pro-Russian TV channels, namely 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, and ZIK, associated with Viktor Medvedchuk

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko