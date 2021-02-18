Protesters have staged a rally over bill No. 3704 on simplified customs clearance of cars with foreign registration plates.

Representatives of NGO Auto Euro Sila and owners of cars with foreign registration plates have been rallying outside the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, since Thursday morning.

Many law enforcers have been deployed in the government quarter. The protesters have staged a rally over bill No. 3704 on simplified customs clearance of cars with foreign registration plates, which should be passed by the lawmakers on February 18, an UNIAN correspondent reported from the scene and shared the relevant photos.

Customs clearance of cars with foreign registration plates: What is known

On February 16, 2021, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, lawmaker from the ruling Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People) Party Danylo Getmantsev said the parliament would soon vote for a one-time affordable customs clearance payment worth EUR 1,000 for a car with a foreign registration plate in Ukraine.

"A person pays this amount, it's a one-time payment, and we don't get back to this issue again," he said.

This refers to cars imported into Ukraine before January 1, 2021.

Author: UNIAN