Foreign Minister Kuleba says Ukraine has not received the materials from Iran.

Iran insists it has handed over to Ukraine a technical report on the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) passenger plane.

This was stated by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Iranian IRNA agency said.

In particular, he commented on a statement made by Ukraine that the country had not received reports on the plane crash of the Ukrainian plane.

"Reacting to Ukraine's claims that it has not received any reports on the plane crash, he first extended condolences to the bereaved families and then noted that the Civil Aviation Organization as the body in charge of technical affairs, in line with its responsibilities, has presented an online video report to Ukraine and other parties," the agency quoted him as saying on December 28.

According to him, the translated report will be officially presented today and tomorrow.

PS752 downing in Iran: Background

On January 8, 2020, Kyiv-bound Boeing 737 passenger jet flight PS752, operated by Ukraine International Airlines, crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff from Tehran Airport.

All 176 people on board, including 11 Ukrainian nationals – nine crew and two passengers – were killed. Among victims are also citizens of Iran, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and the UK.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani admitted that the Ukrainian liner had been shot down as a result of an unintentional "human error," and promised to bring those responsible to justice.

On June 9, media reports said Iran had accused six persons in the PS752 downing case.

On July 20, the flight recorders were delivered to Paris and decrypted on July 21.

On July 24, it was reported that data from the black boxes had confirmed external interference with the aircraft's operation.

On October 23, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Yenin said Iran would pay compensation to the relatives of victims of the UIA flight PS752 crash, but the process might last up to two years.

However, on December 9, Yenin said that Iran had withdrawn the offer to pay the families of those killed in the UIA plane crash.

In the middle of December, Canada expressed its position on the Iranian investigation into the downing of the Ukrainian plane, saying it is not credible.

On December 22, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that Iranian investigators, during a video conference, had provided representatives of other countries whose citizens were victims of the crash with a technical report on the UIA downing.

On December 23, Yenin said that Ukraine had not received the report.

On December 24, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed concern that Iran was delaying the negotiation process on the case of the downed Ukraine International Airlines plane. He noted that Ukraine had not received a technical report from Iran on the plane downed almost a year ago.

Author: UNIAN