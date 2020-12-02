The government is expected to announce its decision at least seven days in advance.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, is working on the most balanced solution to the possible strengthening of quarantine curbs.

Under the law, the government shall announce its decision at least seven days in advance.

Quarantine in Ukraine

On November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to introduce the so-called weekend quarantine starting from November 14.

The government repealed the adaptive quarantine system and imposed a nationwide quarantine with curbs for all territories that were in effect in the previous version of the coronavirus quarantine in zones with the orange risk level.

On November 17, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, did not back a draft resolution recommending that the Ukrainian government soften the restrictions imposed along with the so-called weekend quarantine.

On November 25, the Cabinet admitted a strict quarantine might be introduced for the period of New Year's holidays.

Author: UNIAN