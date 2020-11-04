The step is supposed to curb corona spread among vulnerable groups.

Ukraine government could recommend that shop owners set certain hours in their establishments exclusively for visits by customers who are 60 years of age or older.

That's according to Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, who spoke on the air of Radio NV.

"We'd like to recommend setting hours for senior citizens. We recommend that vendors, pharmacies and other stores set certain hours, say, from 10:00 to 12:00, when we would all know that this is the time for people 60+," noted Liashko.

Read alsoChornobyl zone shutting down for tourists amid COVID-19 quarantine (Photo)Most of the coronavirus deaths hit the 50+ category, the health official said.

Also, Liashko noted that special shopping hours are a European practice.

Earlier, the reports said the government considered the possibility of introducing a curfew and weekend quarantine.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest

Author: UNIAN