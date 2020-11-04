Ukraine government could recommend that shop owners set certain hours in their establishments exclusively for visits by customers who are 60 years of age or older.
That's according to Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, who spoke on the air of Radio NV.
"We'd like to recommend setting hours for senior citizens. We recommend that vendors, pharmacies and other stores set certain hours, say, from 10:00 to 12:00, when we would all know that this is the time for people 60+," noted Liashko.
Read alsoChornobyl zone shutting down for tourists amid COVID-19 quarantine (Photo)Most of the coronavirus deaths hit the 50+ category, the health official said.
Also, Liashko noted that special shopping hours are a European practice.
Earlier, the reports said the government considered the possibility of introducing a curfew and weekend quarantine.
COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest
- Health Minister Stepanov: COVID-19 situation in Ukraine close to disaster
- Daily COVID-19 spike in Ukraine hits new high with over 9,500 cases on Nov 4
- Health minister: 'Weekend quarantine' may be introduced in Ukraine soon
- PM Shmyhal assures no strict COVID-19 lockdown planned nationwide
- Media reveals details of tightening curbs to be imposed from Nov 9