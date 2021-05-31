Sternenko was found guilty of kidnapping and illegal firearm possession.

The Odesa Court of Appeals has partially satisfied a motion filed by the lawyers of activist Serhiy Sternenko, having overturned the verdict of the court of first instance in the case of the kidnapping of anti-Maidan activist Serhiy Shcherbych and delivered a new verdict.

The court overturned the charges brought under Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (robbery), an UNIAN correspondent reported. Sternenko was acquitted on this count.

At the same time, he was found guilty under Article 146 of the Criminal Code (illegal imprisonment or kidnapping). However, due to the expiration of the statute of limitations for prosecution, the punishment under this article is not applicable to him.

The court also found Sternenko guilty under Article 263 of the Criminal Code (illegal possession of weapons, ammunition, supplies or explosives). During a raid on his house, police seized one 5.45mm round. On this count, the court sentenced him to three years in prison with the replacement of punishment for one year of suspended sentence.

Translation: Akulenko Olena