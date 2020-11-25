So far, there is no such conversation in Putin's plans, his spokesman says.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov says the telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin, "can be easily coordinated if necessary."

Peskov told this to journalists, commenting on reports in a number of Ukrainian media that Zelensky had allegedly requested a phone conversation with Putin, an UNIAN correspondent in Russia reported November 25.

"You know we don't announce specific conversations over the phone. So far, there is no such conversation in the president's schedule for the coming days," Peskov said.

At the same time, he stressed that "if necessary, such a conversation can be easily coordinated through existing communication channels."

Read alsoPutin seen to be struggling to speak over coughing fit during COVID-19 speech (Video)When asked whether the Kremlin believes that the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh may repeat itself in Donbas (eastern Ukraine) because of "Kyiv's revanchist plans," Peskov said "No".

Nagorno-Karabakh peace agreement: What is known

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced he signed a peace deal with Azerbaijan and Russia to end the war over the disputed area of Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10, 2020.

A joint peacekeeping mission of Russia and Turkey will be deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh after the hostilities have ended.

Yerevan residents, protesting against the decision to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh broke through the cordon and stormed the Armenian government building.

Author: UNIAN