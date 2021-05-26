The measure will be in effect for three years.

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers plans to submit proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) for consideration as for imposing sanctions on 11 Russian actors.

This issue is included in the agenda of the Cabinet's meeting on Wednesday, May 26.

Read alsoBiden explains why U.S. not to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2

According to the explanatory note and the annex to a draft resolution, it is proposed that the motion for the NSDC's consideration of three-year personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against the actors should be tabled within three days.

The following actors are facing Ukrainian sanctions:

Vladimir Vdovichenkov

Zhanna Epple

Olga Kabo

Dmitry Orlov

Alexander Petrov

Evgeny Pronin

Anastasia Slanevskaya

Evgeny Stychkin

Yaroslav Sumyshevsky

Pavel Trubiner

Alexey Chadov

All of them committed "an explicit and deliberate violation of the established procedure for entering and leaving the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea."

The corresponding sanctions include visa denials and cancelations, as well as "other bans on entry to the territory of Ukraine."

Translation: Akulenko Olena