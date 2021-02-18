The cyberattack has been ongoing for several days already.

A powerful distributed denial-of-service attack has been reported on the official website of the Security Service of Ukraine, as per the agency press service chief, Artem Dehtiarenko.

The SBU website is operating with certain technical interruptions, struggling to repel the attack that has been lasting for the past few days, Dehtiarenko told Ukrayinska Pravda.

"It is obvious that it's connected with the latest pro-active efforts by the Service toward protecting national interests and countering Russia, which has been waging its hybrid war against Ukraine, including in the information domain," the official reported.

Read alsoTransnational hacker group exposed in Ukraine (Photos)SBU cyber experts have scrambled to get the website up and running as quickly as possible.

Author: UNIAN