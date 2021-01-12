The defendant is suspected of involvement in encroachments on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and terrorist activities.

The SBU Security Service of Ukraine has served the head of the so-called "border guard service of the Ministry of State Security of the Donetsk People's Republic ("DPR")" with charge papers in absentia.

The defendant is suspected of involvement in encroachments on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and terrorist activities, the agency said.

Read alsoSBU exposes scheme of stealing aircraft components from Ukraine by Russia's company"As part of the investigation, it is established the defendant has been a member of this terrorist group since 2015. As a 'head of the service,' he provides illegal 'border control' of the Ukrainian state border's sections seized by DPR terrorists," the report says.

The defendant is charged under Part 2 of Article 110, Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation is underway under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

Author: UNIAN