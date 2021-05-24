Online agitators would spread disinformation about the events in the occupied areas of Donbas, as well as pro-Russian propaganda aimed at artificially destabilizing the situation in the country.

The Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in Cherkasy region says its operatives have "blocked" the activities of a bot farm, used to "destabilize" Ukraine.

That's according to the SBU press center.

"Cyber experts with the Security Service of Ukraine in Cherkasy have blocked operations of a bot farm. Online agitators used the equipment in the interests of Russia's hybrid aggression waged against our country," the message says.

Read alsoUkraine puts six more Russian propagandists on black listDuring the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the bot farm was maintained by a local resident working from the back room of his own business. He would use anonymous IP addresses, thereby concealing communication channels with the accomplices.

Intelligence officers found that the perpetrator had been using SIM cards of Ukrainian mobile operators and received payments for his services in cryptocurrency, through Russian virtual payment systems, banned in Ukraine.

Online agitators would spread disinformation about the events in the occupied areas of Donbas, as well as pro-Russian propaganda aimed at artificially destabilizing the situation in the country.

During the raid, law enforcers seized computer equipment with special software installed, as well as telecommunications equipment, and more than 400 SIM cards.

Further investigation is underway to identify and prosecute all those complicit in the scheme.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko