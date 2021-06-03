The man has been charged with terrorism.

The SBU Security Service of Ukraine has detained a resident of Donetsk region recruited by the so-called "DPR's Ministry of State Security," who had been operating in the status of a partner of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

That's according to the SBU press center.

Operatives have established that at the time of the arrest the man had held a post in a non-profit, which is one of the executive partner of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Read alsoSBU exposes bot farm working toward public destabilization in UkraineIn order to fulfill the tasks of his Russian handlers, he had been collecting information about the personnel deployment destinations, security at the SBU, Army, National Guard, military intelligence, and border guard facilities in Donetsk region, as well as the maneuvers of personnel and military hardware in the area of the Joint Forces Operation.

The agent was detained and served with charge papers under Part 1 of Art. 258-3 (creation of a terrorist group or terrorist organization) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Further investigation is underway.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko