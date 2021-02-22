Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly sent the relevant notes to the government agencies of Singapore.

Sanctions against Singapore-based Sportmaster Operations Pte. Ltd., which manages the Sportmaster chain of sportswear outlets in Ukraine, have been introduced over information about the operation of the chain in Russia-occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the Ukraynska Pravda news outlet, referring to a comment by the SBU Security Service's press service.

Read alsoSBU nabs Russian GRU's asset in Kharkiv (Video)

"Before the sanctions were imposed, the SBU sent a letter to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry last summer to notify about the unlawfulness of such activities in the temporarily occupied territories," it said. "For its part, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly sent the relevant notes to the government agencies of Singapore, which were left without consideration and proper response."

Sanctions against Sportmaster

A decision taken by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on Viktor Medvedchuk and his allies involves eight individuals and 19 legal entities.

Among them is Sportmaster Operations Pte. Ltd. (Singapore, OUE Downtown), which manages the Sportmaster chain in Ukraine.

The following sanctions are applicable to the company:

Restricting trade operations (a complete ban);

Restricting, partially or completely terminating the transit of resources, flights and transportation via Ukraine (a complete ban);

Preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine;

A ban on imports of products of Singapore's Sportmaster Operations Pte. Ltd. directly by the company or with the involvement of representatives of foreign countries.

Sanctions against Medvedchuk

On February 19, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decided to impose sanctions on 19 legal entities and eight individuals, in particular, sanctions will be applicable to Medvedchuk and his wife, Oksana Marchenko. The sanctions were introduced against all property and assets of Medvedchuk and his wife.

According to NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, the SBU has been investigating criminal proceedings under Article 258 (5) (financing of terrorism) of the Criminal Code. The sanctions were applied to Medvedchuk, Marchenko, and other persons under the investigation.

On February 20, the sanctions were enacted by President Volodymyr Zelensky's decree. It became effective on the day of its publication.

Author: UNIAN