However, such restrictions may not be introduced immediately.

Ukraine's Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko says if the capital city of Kyiv is included in the red quarantine zone, municipal transportation services may be limited along with a simultaneous ban on operations between regions or their particular districts.

However, such restrictions may not be introduced immediately, he said in an interview with the Segodnya newspaper on November 2.

"If we are talking about the red level of the epidemic threat, there are two points related to public transportation. The first one involves restrictions on public transport services. The second point refers to a ban on interregional transport vehicles. Routes from Kyiv may also be cancelled. I would say it won't be introduced immediately, but this option is not ruled out," the publication quoted Liashko as saying.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

Ukraine's updated epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, November 2.

Author: UNIAN