The girl was called Emma.

Oleh Sentsov, a Ukrainian film director and former Kremlin prisoner, has welcomed a newborn daughter.

He shared the news on Facebook on February 5.

"Daughter Emma," he added the caption to the posted picture of the baby girl.

Prior to that, Sentsov was a father of two – his daughter, Alina, was born in 2002 and his son, Vlad, was born in 2004.

Read alsoEx-political prisoner Sentsov says not interested in politics

Reference

Oleh Sentsov was born in Simferopol on July 13, 1976. He is a Ukrainian film director, screenwriter and writer, social activist. He was a political prisoner in the Russian Federation. He is a laureate of the European Parliament's Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought and the Shevchenko Prize.

On May 10, 2014, Sentsov was detained in Simferopol by Russian security officers. Facing charges of "terrorism," he was illegally sentenced to 20 years in prison in Russia on August 25, 2015. During an exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, he was handed over to Ukraine in September 2019.

Sentsov called his release Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "gift" to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Author: UNIAN