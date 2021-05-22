The victims were hospitalized in an ambulance.

Investigators from the Uman District Police Department have launched a criminal probe into an act of hooliganism in which two citizens of Israel who are members of the Hasidic community were wounded in Uman.

It was reported by the media relations office of Cherkasy region's police.

The shooting incident, which happened on Sophia Perovskaya Street in the town's so-called Hasidic quarter, was reported at 03:00 p.m. Kyiv time on May 22.

The victims were hospitalized in an ambulance.

Police officers have been examining the scene, collecting evidence, interrogating eyewitnesses, and gathering explanations from eyewitnesses.

They are now establishing the identity of the attacker who had escaped before law enforcement officers arrived.

The fact of the incident was included in the State Register of Pretrial Investigations. Police officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident as part of the pretrial investigation.

Translation: Akulenko Olena