They will be focused on remote sensing of the Earth.

The State Space Agency of Ukraine (SSAU) plans to launch seven satellites into orbit under a new space program for 2021-2025.

SSAU Head Volodymyr Taftay said about this in an interview for Ukraine's First Business TV channel.

Read alsoUkraine must regain leadership in aerospace industry – Zelensky"There are very ambitious goals. This is the creation of a Ukrainian satellite constellation. In addition to Sich-2-30, another six satellites will be launched. They will be focused on remote sensing of the Earth, i.e. they will photograph the Earth's surface from space for defense, economic security, use of fossils and other natural resources, prevention or early detection of disasters, wildfires, floods," he said.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila