The number of marriages in Ukraine has exceeded that of divorces by 81.8% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021.

This was reported by the press service of Ukraine's Justice Ministry on Facebook on April 26.

Read alsoQuarantine in Ukraine: Number of marriages six times higher than that of divorces"Our vital records authorities registered 81.8% more marriages than divorces during January-March this year," the report says.

In particular, 37,120 newly married couples registered their marriage over the period under review.

Meanwhile, 6,724 Ukrainian couples got divorced.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila