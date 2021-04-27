Number of marriages in Ukraine exceeds divorces by over 80% in Q1 / Photo from ua.depositphotos.com
The number of marriages in Ukraine has exceeded that of divorces by 81.8% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021.
This was reported by the press service of Ukraine's Justice Ministry on Facebook on April 26.
Read alsoQuarantine in Ukraine: Number of marriages six times higher than that of divorces"Our vital records authorities registered 81.8% more marriages than divorces during January-March this year," the report says.
In particular, 37,120 newly married couples registered their marriage over the period under review.
Meanwhile, 6,724 Ukrainian couples got divorced.