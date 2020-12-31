In total, 57 more people are expected to return home from Syria.

Two Ukrainian women and their seven children have been released from a camp for Islamic State (ISIS) suspects' families in Syria.

This was reported by the TV news service TSN, referring to its correspondent Andriy Tsaplienko.

Read alsoUkraine's court jails two foreigners for involvement in ISIS smuggling chain – SBU

The evacuation of the women and the children from Syria is currently under way. That is, nine people will return to Ukraine.

It is known that one of the women is from Kremenchuk, and the other is from Crimea.

They were released as part of a special evacuation operation by Ukrainian special services, diplomats of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government agencies under the aegis of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The special operation will be held in several stages. In total, 57 more people are expected to return home.

In February, Tsaplienko found Ukrainian citizens in the al-Hawl refugee camp whose husbands had fought for Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. The camp is designed for 11,000 people, but more than 70,000 people live there. Of them, over 95% are women and children.

"A year ago, we found almost forty of our fellow citizens and their children living in the terrible conditions of a camp for families of terrorists of ISIS, the most violent organization of radical Islam. The Ukrainians begged [us] to bring them home. And here we're coming back. The women are now in Iraq where a Ukrainian plane is waiting for them," Tsaplienko said on Facebook on December 31.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN