The suspects are facing up to 15 years in prison.

Sixteen workers of the so-called "prosecutor's office of the Donetsk People's Republic ("DPR")" have been charged in absentia with participation in a terrorist organization.

This was reported by the press service of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office in Ukraine.

Read alsoUkraine presses charges against Donetsk prison guard practicing tortureAs a pretrial investigation established, some 16 individuals have been working in the so-called "DPR prosecutor's office" since 2015, holding positions in a department for "the state prosecution in court for criminal cases submitted by the DPR prosecutor's office."

"Performing the illegal functions of prosecutors, the offenders take part in hearings on criminal cases on illegitimate regulations adopted by representatives of the Russian Federation's illegal armed groups in the so-called courts located in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region," the Ukraine-based prosecutor's office said.

Author: UNIAN