Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba predicts more EU countries will open their borders to Ukrainians by the tourist season.

"Unfortunately, now the EU countries are separated from us by a 'COVID curtain,' but if you really have reasons for a long-term stay in the European Union, you may enter. But now the tourist season is approaching, and I think we will see a wave of new countries opening," he said during a morning TV show "Snidanok z 1+1" on January 12.