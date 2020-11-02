Ukraine has started issuing double-entry e-visas.

Ukraine has introduced changes to the procedure of issuing electronic visas (e-visas) as of November 1, 2020, and the consular fees for a single-entry e-visa have been reduced to US$20.

This was reported by the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine on Facebook.

Read alsoUkraine starts issuing e-visas to nationals of three countries

Changes in e-visa issuance procedure

An applicant will be able to choose the required procedure while applying for an e-visa: the urgent or non-urgent procedure (a double rate is set for the expedited issuance of e-visas);

From now on, e-visas will be issued much faster: urgent processing of e-visas will take only one business day, while non-urgent e-visas will be issued within three business days (previously it took up to nine days);

In addition to the existing single-entry e-visa, Ukraine has started issuing a new type – double-entry e-visas;

Differentiated rates of the consular fee have significantly been reduced: a single-entry e-visa now costs US$20 instead of US$85, while the fee for a double-entry e-visa is set at US$30.

Author: UNIAN