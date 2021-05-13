Such evidence would be considered valid to bring perpetrators to justice.

A bill will be developed in Ukraine allowing the use of cell phones to document violations of traffic rules, according to Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko.

This means "anyone's cell phone may be used as a factor for recording offenses on roads," Gerashchenko told a Kyiv forum on Thursday, May 13.

The official referred to the efforts practiced abroad where "any phone installed under the car's windshield, can record an offense, such as running at a red light, lane jumping, and so on."

The official referred to the efforts practiced abroad where "any phone installed under the car's windshield, can record an offense, such as running at a red light, lane jumping, and so on."

"Motorists may just click on their phone screen and a 30-second record with the violation by another motorist, with their car plates, will be sent to the police," explained Gerashchenko.

In turn, having been granted new rights under the new law, the police will be able to react and bring violators to justice.

"Thus, there will be millions of cameras on Ukrainian roads, and everyone will be watching out for one another to prevent accidents, prevent the people's deaths," the deputy minister stressed.

At the same time, he said the authorities are looking into offering rewards for motorists sending such video evidence.

"Drivers who record violations by other motorists will receive 10% of the fine to their card account," Gerashchenko said, expressing the opinion that, if implemented, the practice could reduce the death toll on Ukrainian roads to a minimum.

Tougher punishment for DUI

On February 16, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada toughened liability for violations of traffic rules and driving under influence.

On March 15, 2021, the new rules came into force.

Reporting by Yevgeny Matyushenko