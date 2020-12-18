From now on, upon returning from one of the most popular travel destinations, Ukrainians will have to undergo self-isolation.

The Ministry of Health has updated the list of "red" and "green" zone countries as of December 18, 2020.

That's according to the press service of the State Agency for Tourism Development.

Compared to the previous week, Turkey, a destination that is popular among Ukrainian tourists, is now in the "red" zone, which means that upon arrival from this country, Ukrainians will have to go for self-isolation, while being allowed to cut this period short after receiving a negative PCR test for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Turkey introduced strict quarantine, which is set to turn into full lockdown by New Year's holidays.

Also, a number of European countries have been moved to the "red" zone, including Denmark, Latvia, Estonia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Read alsoLockdown, explained: What bans await Ukrainians if full-blown quarantine introducedAt the same time, of the popular tourist destinations, in the "green" zone remain Albania and Egypt (which again upped the requirements for coronavirus tests for Ukrainian tourists), while Bulgaria, Croatia and Montenegro are still "red"... Also "green" are such tourist destinations as the Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Tanzania, Mexico, the Seychelles, the Maldives, as well as Thailand, which has recently re-opened to Ukrainians.

"Red" zone countries

As of December 18, a total of 47 countries remain in the "red" zone for Ukrainians (against 38 last week), including: Austria, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Georgia, Denmark, Estonia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, USA, Turkey, Croatia, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Switzerland, Sweden, and others.

Upon arriving from the red zone countries, Ukrainians must undergo self-isolation using the government-supported mobile application "Dii Vdoma" [Act at Home]. Early termination of self-isolation period is allowed after the return of a negative PCR test.

To enter Ukraine, all foreigners need a valid insurance policy that covers COVID-19 treatment. Persons arriving from red zone countries are not subject to observation if they have a negative PCR test on them, run within 48 hours prior to arrival.

"Green" zone countries

As of December 18, 145 countries are in the green zone for Ukrainians, including Australia, Albania, Belgium, Belarus, Brazil, United Kingdom, Canada, China, Colombia, Cuba, Greece, Germany, Egypt, Finland, France, Israel, India, Ireland, Iceland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Maldives, Malta, Morocco, Mexico, Moldova, Nepal, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tunisia, UAE, Uzbekistan, and others.

Upon returning from these countries, citizens are not obliged to take a COVID-19 test or go for self-isolation.

At the same time, the Ukrainian government notes that the green zone does not imply that no entry restrictions have been imposed by local authorities. Most of these countries do have quarantine restrictions in place, which, among other things, could prohibit the entry of foreign tourists. The rules of entry to each country can be found on MFA Ukraine's trip advisor website.

A complete list of "red" and "green" countries can be found on the site of the health ministry.

Author: UNIAN