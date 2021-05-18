These are Greece, Cyprus, and Seychelles.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has confirmed Greece, Cyprus, and Seychelles opened their borders for Ukrainian tourists.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said about this during an online briefing on Tuesday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

"As of today, May 18, as many as 107 countries opened their borders for Ukrainian citizens. Since our previous briefing on March 26, another three countries have allowed entry to those who travel from Ukraine – these are Greece, Cyprus and the Seychelles. All of them are popular tourist destinations for Ukrainians," Kuleba said.

The minister reiterated the entry conditions may provide for compliance with anti-epidemic requirements, in particular, negative PCR test results, testing at the airport and mandatory quarantine, but in principle, it is possible to enter all these 107 countries.

Read alsoUkrainians fully vaccinated with WHO-approved preparations to get int'l vaccine passports: CMOThe Ukrainians may find detailed information on each country on the Foreign Ministry's resource tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua, which contains an interactive online travel map amid the spread of COVID-19.

Greece's conditions for Ukrainian tourists to cross in

• Filling in a special form 24 hours prior to crossing in;

• Presenting a certificate of vaccination performed no earlier than 14 days prior to the entry date, or a negative PCR test run no earlier than 72 hours prior to the arrival, or a COVID-19 recovery certificate, or a certificate on post-COVID-19 antibodies, translated into English (certificates shall be valid from two to nine months from the date of issue);

• The above requirements also apply to children aged five and older; and

• A random testing for SARS-CoV-2 is possible upon arrival at Greece's border crossing point. In case of a positive test result, those infected shall be quarantined for 14 days at government-designated sites.

Upon returning to Ukraine, Ukrainians are obliged to present a negative PCR test run 72 hours prior to the arrival or to self-quarantine using the Dii Vdoma mobile application.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko