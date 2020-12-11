The SBU Security Service of Ukraine initiated the inspection.

Ukraine's National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council says it has decided to carry out an unscheduled inspection of the Nash TV channel after the participation of a member of the Russia-controlled self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" ("LPR") in a TV show.

The relevant statement was published on the regulator's website on December 10.

"The SBU Security Service of Ukraine has sent the regulatory agency an inquiry about that show. We also received a [respective] request from a citizen, A. Petrov. The National Council's monitoring department documented the 'Friday. Evening' show on that day, as well as its rebroadcast at 20:52 on December 6. Experts, politicians, and Ukrainian Members of Parliament were present in the studio and discussed the implementation of the Minsk agreements [on the peace process in Donbas]," the regulator said.

"LPR" representative Rodion Miroshnik made pro-Russian allegations about Ukraine's territorial integrity and the situation in Donbas.

"Miroshnik's statements broadcast on the TV channel don't meet the criterion of objectivity of information, showing signs of inciting hatred and assistance to terrorism. They directly retransmit to the Ukrainian audience one of the main narratives of propaganda of the Russian Federation's authorities about civil war allegedly unleashed by Ukraine in the territory of certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, about non-involvement of the Russian Federation and its armed formations[in the conflict]," the agency said.

At the same time, the presenters did not pay much attention to Miroshnik's statements. Moreover, the TV channel rebroadcast the show. The TV channel's actions are regarded as a violation of the laws "On Information" and "On Television and Radio Broadcasting."

The inspection will be carried out December 23 through January 15.

Background

On December 4, the Ukrainian Nash TV channel aired a TV show with "LPR" member Rodion Miroshnik, who takes part in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) negotiations on Donbas. Ukrainian politicians, lawmakers, and former officials were present in the studio.

The implementation of the Minsk agreements was a major topic of the debates. Acting the way typical of Russia's propaganda, Miroshnik accused Ukraine of the failure to abide by the agreements, and "shelling" of the occupied territories. He also denied Russia's involvement in the Donbas hostilities, mentioning the so-called "LPR" and "DPR" ("Donetsk People's Republic") as parties to the conflict.

Nash TV channel: Other scandals

Recently, the Nash TV channel has shown another Donbas-related fake material. Allegedly a resident of the self-proclaimed "DPR" called during a TV program to report that she "had personally seen a Ukrainian plane bombing civilians in Donbas, while a pilot in the cockpit was seen sitting and laughing." The hosts did not react to this "story."

Earlier, the TV channel presented an alleged audience poll about Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Nobel Peace Prize.

