It says the Switzerland – Ukraine match did not take place due to the fault of the national football team of Ukraine.

The UEFA Appeals Committee on November 25 considered the case on the cancellation of a match of the League of Nations between Switzerland and Ukraine, which was to take place on November 17.

The Switzerland – Ukraine match of the UEFA League of Nations was abolished over the respective decision by the Department of Health of the Canton of Lucerne to quarantine the entire delegation of Ukraine's national team, the press service of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) said.

Following the consideration of the case, the UEFA Appeals Committee decided to admit that the Switzerland – Ukraine match did not take place due to the fault of the national football team of Ukraine, and to credit it with a technical defeat with a score of 0-3.

"After receiving the operative part of the decision of the UEFA Appeals Committee, the UAF declares its categorical disagreement with it and its intention to appeal this decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne immediately after receiving the full text," UAF Vice-President, Secretary General of the Association Yuriy Zapisotsky commented on the decision.

Cancellation of Switzerland – Ukraine game

Prior to the match, Eduard Sobol (defender), Yevhen Makarenko (midfielder), and Dmytro Riznyk (goalkeeper) tested positive for COVID-19. On the morning of November 17, three more football players and a coach received their positive results of coronavirus tests.

The chief medical officer of Lucerne decided to put the Ukrainian national team in quarantine. UEFA tried to negotiate the possibility of holding the match with the Swiss side, but failed.

As a result, the Switzerland – Ukraine match was officially canceled.

On November 18, the UAF announced that they did not see the fault of the Ukrainian national team for the cancellation of the match.

The Switzerland – Ukraine match was decisive for the teams in the fight to maintain their positions in League A, as Ukraine had 6 points, and Switzerland had 3. Now the Swiss became third, and the Ukrainian national team left the elite division.

