Rock star activist who initially voiced allegations says he was summoned to the constipation office, which many see as a retaliation move.

Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ruslan Khomchak, has refuted allegations of accommodation benefits' misuse, claiming he was targeted in a hybrid information attack.

The General Staff on Monday posted on its Facebook page a statement in response to an earlier accusation, publicly voiced on October 20 by Ukrainian rock star activist and army volunteer Taras Topolya, of Khomchak misusing the three apartments provided to him by the defense ministry throughout the years in military service.

The situation turned nasty after Topolya, an acclaimed activist and leader of the Antytila band, was summoned to the military draft office, which his friends on social networks suggested is due to his revelations of alleged corruption.

Khomchak in turn said the allegation voiced by Topolya was "a blow to business reputation," adding he does not rule out an "information attack" coming from the aggressor state Russia.

He refuted as "false" the reports about Topolya being summoned to the conscription office on his order.

Read alsoSBU raids offices of ex-officials associated with Kyiv property developers – mediaThe chief of the General Staff said he had vacated the apartments earlier provided to him by government, adding that he did apply for an apartment in Kyiv in connection with his recent marriage.

He also proposed all interested parties to vet his annual asset declarations where all information on real estate has been filed.

The official vowed internal investigation into the leak of personal data and appealed to mass media and opinion leaders to be responsible in publishing sensitive information and thoroughly verify it before releasing their reports.

Author: UNIAN