Internal security units launched nearly 900 criminal proceedings over the past year.

Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said 513 police officers were fired last year for committing crimes and misconduct.

Speaking at a press conference, he said internal security units had launched nearly 900 criminal proceedings over the past year, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Read alsoTransnational hacker group exposed in Ukraine (Photos)In particular, 400 of them were into the facts of bribed police officers, while over 300 were probing offenses targeting police officers.

In these cases, almost 600 people have already been served with charge papers.

At the same time, Klymenko said last year 142 police officers were fired for committing crimes, and 371 were laid off for misconduct.

In addition, the official said he had initiated the creation of a new department, which will start operating from March 1.

"This will be the main inspection, which will monitor the work of the entire system of the National Police and analyze the effectiveness of the provision of police services to citizens," Klymenko added.

Author: UNIAN