The new radar is able to operate in almost any climatic conditions and also in mountainous terrain.

State-owned Iskra Research and Production Complex, which is part of the state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom, manufactured and handed over to the Armed Forces a new 3D radar system 35D6M.

The radar has better tactical and technical characteristics than its predecessors, including longer range, improved trajectory processing parameters, and expanded functionality powered by hi-end software solutions.

Designers at Iskra have equipped the new unit with additional remote workstations, allowing the crew to operate the radar at a distance of up to 300 meters. The radar can also be supplemented with equipment for direct interaction with anti-aircraft missile systems if required. But the most important thing is the 35D6M's ability to operate in almost any climatic conditions and in mountainous terrain," the report reads.

Background

Iskra, combining a design bureau and an electrical machine-building plant, specializes in design and manufacture of modern radar stations and electronic warfare systems. Since 2011, it has been part of Ukroboronprom.

Ukraine's state-run Ukroboronprom Concern was founded in 2010 to ensure the effective operation and management of state-run economic entities involved in the development, manufacture, sale, repair, upgrade, and disposal of weapons, military and special equipment, and ammunition. Ukroboronprom incorporates about 140 enterprises of Ukraine's military-industrial complex.

Reporting by UNIAN