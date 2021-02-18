There is a significant excess of deaths over births: 100 to 48.

Ukraine's population in 2020 decreased by 314,100, amounting as of January 1, 2021, to 41,588,000, the State Statistics Service of Ukraine reported.

In 2020, a total of 293,457 births were recorded in Ukraine against 308,817 in the previous year, as per the State Statistics Service.

Over the past year, the natural population decline was recorded at 323,378 people, while in 2019 the natural decline amounted to 272,297.

The number of those who moved to Ukraine in 2020 exceeded the number of those who left the country by 9,316. In 2019, this figure was 21,512.

The State Statistics Service has also noted a significant excess of deaths over births, or "natural decrease": 100 to 48.

Read alsoNational census in Ukraine postponed over coronavirus pandemic – mediaThe calculation covers all regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

Data on the natural and migration movement of the population takes no account of the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and the city of Sevastopol.

As UNIAN reported earlier citing the stats agency, Ukraine's population in January-November 2020 decreased by 272,500 and as of December 1, 2020, stood at 41,630,000.

Author: UNIAN