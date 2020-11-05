Analysts have already prepared five detailed reviews of the measures foreign powers are taking to curb the COVID-19 spread.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZRU) has launched a campaign to inform Ukrainian citizens on a daily basis about the measures taken by foreign governments aimed at countering the novel coronavirus pandemic.

To date, Ukrainian intelligence has already prepared five detailed reviews, having collected the most relevant information on how foreign governments are responding to challenges posed by the COVID-19 spread.

Read alsoPM Shmyhal: Daily number of COVID-19 cases may grow to 20,000 by year-endUkrainians will be able to find in the intelligence review answers to such important questions as destinations with tougher border controls amid lockdown and in what countries will they be obliged to wear masks at all times?

It should be noted that one of the key tasks of the Foreign Intelligence Service is to take measures to counter external threats to Ukraine's national security, life and health of its citizens, government assets overseas.

Author: UNIAN