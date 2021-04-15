Andriy Kaluzhynsky has managed to avoid liability for such crime twice.

The National Police of Ukraine (NPU) continue an investigation into the case related to a car accident in Kyiv region, where a man was killed by chief detective of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Andriy Kaluzhynsky, a godfather of NABU Director Artem Sytnyk's child.

That is according to a response provided by the Prosecutor General's Office to a request from the Strana news outlet, as reported by the Dilova Stolytsia publication on April 15.

"Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office provides its procedural guidance in criminal proceedings No. 12018000000000375 dated June 20, 2018, on counts of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Since the information was entered into the state register of pretrial investigations, no decision has been made to close the said criminal proceedings," the document said.

Detectives with NPU's Main Investigation Department continue their pretrial probe into the accident.

As the publication reports, Andriy Kaluzhynsky has managed to avoid liability for such crime twice. It mentions a car accident in the town of Obukhiv, Kyiv region, in 2005, when he, being an employee of the Prosecutor's Office in Obukhiv district, Kyiv region, at that moment, knocked down 47-year-old Mykola Tkachenko by his car. The pedestrian died from injuries on the site of the accident.

Translation: Olena Kotova