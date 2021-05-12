The UJCU starts collecting relevant letters.

The United Jewish Community of Ukraine (UJCU) has backed the construction of a memorial in Babyn Yar in Kyiv.

The UJCU notes that some non-governmental organizations prevent the construction of a memorial center in Babyn Yar by simulating, without any reason, the opinion of the entire Jewish community of Ukraine.

Read alsoBabyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center opens new art object in Kyiv

"The issue of memorializing the world-famous Babyn Yar tragedy is a high priority and requires immediate promotion with the maximum level of support that is available in society," the community emphasizes in a statement.

They also warn that there is a high risk that the memorial complex in Babyn Yar will never be built unless the matter is resolved in the near future.

"The United Jewish Community of Ukraine declares its full support in constructing the memorial in Babyn Yar by the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center," the statement reads.

In addition, the UJCU encourages the leaders of Jewish organizations in Ukraine to support the construction of the memorial complex in Babyn Yar and commences collecting relevant letters.

Reporting by UNIAN