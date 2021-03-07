Her result was 6.92 meters, which became the world's record of the current season.

Ukraine's long jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk has won the gold medal at the 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championships in Toruń, Poland.

Read alsoBekh-Romanchuk wins second silver medal for Ukraine at World Athletics Championships in Doha (Photo, video)"After a brace of silver and bronze medals dating back to 2013, Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk won an outstanding women's long jump final in dramatic fashion with a final effort of 6.92m, the furthest seen this year, bettering the lead held by Germany's world champion Malaika Mihambo by four centimetres," European Athletics wrote on March 6.

The bronze medal went to Sweden's Khaddi Sagnia with 6.75m.

"It was a perfect evening. I am very happy. It is my first gold medal, I couldn't imagine better competition. Before the last jump I was very focused, I knew I was well prepared despite the short indoor season, and I achieved a fantastic result," Bekh-Romanchuk said.

She won the European Championship for the first time in her career. Earlier, Bekh-Romanchuk was silver medalists at the 2018 European Championships and bronze medalist at the 2019 European indoor Championships.

This is also the first medal for the Ukrainian national team at the European Athletics Indoor Championships held on March 4-7 in Poland.

