The courses are suitable for both native and speakers and foreigners seeking to learn Ukrainian.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has launched free online courses for all willing to gain and enhance Ukrainian language skills.

That's according to Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko.

The MCIP educational platform unites several sites, provides resources with different learning formats: text, video, or interactive – where users are offered to do tests and spelling assignments.

The site is suitable for users of all levels of Ukrainian proficiency, including foreigners seeking to master the language.

At the same time, foreign speakers can try another site with a wide range of lessons, with over 100 free lessons.

"Both platforms are constantly being supplemented, with new resources being integrated. It is also possible to offer to anyone to add their service to the platform. Remember: don't be ashamed to to have gaps. Be ashamed not to fill them," Tkachenko noted.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko