The attacker was a local resident.

Police in Uman have identified the attacker of the Bratslav Hasid with a knife.

This was reported to UNIAN by the United Jewish Community of Ukraine with reference to the The Directorate-General of the National Police of Cherkasy region.

Law enforcers identified him through investigative and operational actions, after which they took him to the police station.

The attacker has already confessed.

In addition, according to the police, the qualification of the incident was changed: the investigation continues under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – hooliganism.

Оn the night of October 18, three unknown persons attacked two Bratslav Hasidim who were walking towards the Rabbi Nachman complex. One of them escaped, and the other was stabbed in the cheek with a knife. CCTV cameras recorded a group of attackers fleeing the crime scene.

The victim's name is Yehuda, as UJCU reported in its Telegram, he was in a state of shock for a long time.

The criminal case was opened under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – hooliganism committed by a group of persons, and later re-qualified in Part 4 of the same article – hooliganism committed with the use of a prepared firearm or cold weapon.

It is worth noting that the incident was condemned by Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, who called for a thorough investigation of the crime.

