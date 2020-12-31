The vaccine developed by AstraZeneca jointly with the University of Oxford was approved for use in the United Kingdom.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov and representatives of the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca have discussed the deadlines and logistics of COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Ukraine.

In particular, Stepanov held talks with Alec van Gelder, Executive Director for International Government Affairs at AstraZeneca, the ministry's press service wrote on Facebook on December 30.

The sides also discussed pre-contract terms, the report said.

Read alsoCOVID-19 vaccines bought by government will be free for all Ukrainians"Over several months, Ukraine's Health Ministry has been establishing active and effective communication with AstraZeneca's head office. Today, we've already discussed the logistics and terms of the delivery of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine. Our state is completely ready to receive the vaccines, as we have a ready plan for vaccination of the population," the press service quoted Stepanov as saying.

The ministry notes that the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca jointly with the University of Oxford (Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine) was approved for use in the United Kingdom on December 30. The vaccination of UK residents would be launched as early as on Monday, January 4.

In turn, Alec van Gelder noted the company's readiness for active cooperation with Ukraine. He thanked the Ukrainian Health Ministry for consistency and openness, saying that AstraZeneca is elaborating options for the soonest supplies of vaccines to Ukraine.

The ministry recalled that Ukraine, through State Enterprise "Medical Procurement of Ukraine" that was determined as the vaccine operator, had signed an agreement for the supply of 1,913,316 doses of China's Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine.

Vaccine against coronavirus in Ukraine

In March, the first batch with 8 million doses of a vaccine is expected to be shipped to Ukraine under the COVAX Facility. These doses are enough to vaccinate 4 million people, because one person needs two shots of the vaccine. Doctors, senior citizens, and seriously ill patients will get vaccinated first.

On December 24, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that his ministry was working out a plan to increase the vaccine quota as part of the COVAX global initiative from 8 million to 16 million doses.

On December 22, Ukraine's Health Ministry approved a plan for vaccination of the population against COVID-19. The goal of this plan is to vaccinate at least 50% of the population of Ukraine (20 million people) in 2021-2022.

On December 30, the Ukrainian Health Ministry signed a contract for the supply of China's Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine. The purchase provides for 1,913,316 doses at UAH 504 (US$18) per dose. China plans to obtain permission to use the vaccine inside the country and abroad in January next year, and the vaccine will also be submitted for retraining to the World Health Organization (WHO) in February 2021.

The contract for supplies to the territory of Ukraine has been signed with Lekhim JSC, which, according to official confirmations from Sinovac Biotech, is the only authorized representative of the vaccine manufacturer in Ukraine.

Under the terms of the contract, the first batch of 700,000 doses will be delivered to Ukraine within 30 days after official registration in China, or by one of the competent authorities of the United States, Great Britain, the Swiss Confederation, Japan, Australia, Canada, Israel, India, Mexico, Brazil, or under a centralized procedure by the competent authority of the European Union.

Author: UNIAN