The second round of local elections is taking place in 11 cities across Ukraine on Sunday, November 22.

Mayors are elected including in such major regional centers as Dnipro, Lviv, Uzhgorod, and Mykolaiv.

Read alsoNewly elected mayor of Konotop dies of coronavirusPolling stations opened at 8:00 local time. Local election commissions operate in compliance with anti-epidemic rules.

Candidates are competing in the election runoff in the following cities:

Lviv

Berdiansk (Zaporizhia region)

Dnipro

Drohobych (Lviv region)

Poltava

Mykolaiv

Sloviansk (Donetsk region)

Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk region)

Rivne

Uzhgorod (Zakarpattia region)

Cherkasy

Also, in 15 regions, a repeated vote is being held to elect deputies of local councils.

Almost 10,000 law enforcers have been deployed to ensure law and order at the polls.

Voting results shall be released before November 27 inclusive.

