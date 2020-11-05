The scheduled local elections took place Ukraine on October 25.

Repeat mayoral elections will be held in 15 towns and cities of Ukraine.

Repeat voting to elect the mayor has been scheduled in 14 territorial communities with the number of voters exceeding 75,000 people in 11 regions of Ukraine, the media relations department of the Central Election Commission's Secretariat said.

In particular, repeat elections are scheduled in the city of Lutsk (Volyn region), the town of Kramatorsk (Donetsk region), the city of Odesa (Odesa region), the city of Sumy (Sumy region), and the town of Kamianets-Podilskyi (Khmelnytsky region) on November 15.

On November 22, local residents will again go to the polling stations to elect mayors in the cities of Dnipro and Kryvy Rih (both in Dnipropetrovsk region), the town of Sloviansk (Donetsk region), the city of Uzhgorod (Zakarpattia), the town of Brovary (Kyiv region), the cities of Lviv and Drohobych (Lviv region), the city of Poltava (Poltava region), and the city of Rivne (Rivne region).

In addition, on November 15, repeat voting is scheduled to elect the mayor in the town of Ukrainka in Kyiv region. The town's territorial community numbers up to 75,000 voters. The corresponding decision was made due to the fact that according to the results of voting on October 25, two candidates received the equal number of votes.

On October 25, the scheduled local elections took place Ukraine. They were held with the use of the proportional system with open lists. No voting was held in such Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine as Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

