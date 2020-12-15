Regional energy distribution companies deployed their repair teams to eliminate the aftermath of the blackouts.

Some 234 towns and villages in Ukraine have reported power cuts after the safety system was activated amid the bad weather, namely strong winds, snow.

In particular, the electricity supply was disrupted in 204 towns and villages in Chernihiv region, 23 in Sumy region, and seven in Kyiv region, the State Emergency Service's press service has said.

Author: UNIAN