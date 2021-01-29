The agency has warned drivers of icy roads, possible interruption of intercity traffic, and blackouts in the affected settlements.

Heavy snowfalls are set to hit some regions of Ukraine on January 29.

The State Emergency Service warns that during the day on January 29 in some regions of Ukraine further deterioration in weather conditions and heavy snowfalls are expected, including snowstorms in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions (hazard level red), as well as heavy wet snow in Kirovohrad region (hazard level orange).

Wet snow is also expected in Cherkasy, Poltava, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions – up to 10-15 cm.

Read alsoEmergency level red: Snowstorms cover most of UkraineThe agency has warned drivers about icy roads, possible interruption of intercity traffic, and blackouts in the affected settlements.

Blackouts amid snowstorms

Some 273 towns and villages in Ukraine have reported power cuts after the safety system was activated amid the bad weather, namely wind gusts and blizzards.

As of 18:00 on January 28, electricity supplies were disrupted in 153 towns and villages in Odesa region, 63 in Mykolaiv region, 53 in Kirovohrad region, and four in Kyiv region.

Regional energy distribution companies deployed their repair teams to eliminate the aftermath of blackouts.

Author: UNIAN